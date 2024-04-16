Cambridgeshire man who grew cannabis by following online tutorials given suspended sentence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who followed online tutorials on how to grow cannabis has been sentenced.

On 31 January, police carried out a warrant in Wimblington Road, Doddington, where they found 67 cannabis plants worth up to £56,280.

Arnoldas Stasys, 33, was found inside and arrested.

Some of the plants seized by police

Stasys admitted teaching himself how to grow the cannabis by following online tutorials.

He was later charged with production of cannabis which he admitted in court.

Stasys, of Wimblington Road, Doddington, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (15 April) where he was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Detective Constable Bethany Reynolds said: “Regardless of the reason that Stasys was growing the cannabis, he knew that he was committing an offence but chose to continue anyway.