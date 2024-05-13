Cambridgeshire man who admitted sexual assault on teenage girl jailed
A man has been jailed after he was convicted of a number of offences including sexual assault by strangulation and possession of indecent images.
Mark Wilson, aged 32, of Gaul Road, March, Cambridgeshire was jailed for three years at Norwich Crown Court on Friday.
Wilson had previously admitted to two counts of sexual assault by strangulation, one count of sexual assault, one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image, and three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child.
Norfolk Police said that between September 2016 and the end of 2017 in Thetford Wilson twice strangled a teenage girl, on one occasion to the point where she lost consciousness and kept passing out.
He also attempted to indecently touch another girl.
An investigation was launched and his devices, a mobile phone and a laptop, were seized.
Analysis revealed they contained category A, B, and C videos and still images which were indecent.
In a statement read to the court one of Wilson’s victims described how she was still feeling the effects of the trauma she had experienced.
She detailed how she could not sleep, had become depressed, and continue to struggle with the emotional aftermath.
In her statement she described his “seemingly blasé attitude to when it came to committing sexual offences against young women”, adding: “The nightmare of what you did remains fresh in my mind.”
Along with the jail sentence, Wilson was also made subject to restraining orders against his two victims and issued with a sexual harm prevention order.