Cambridgeshire man killed by van as he changed tyre at side of road

Emergency serevices at the scenes of last night's fatal crash on the A45 in which a Cambridgeshire man died. Photo: Aperturenorthampton.com

Northamptonshire Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened on the westbound carriageway of the A45, between the Earls Barton and Great Billing junctions at about 10.25pm last night (Sunday).

Police said a white Vauxhall Astra van was in collision with a silver Volkswagen Golf, which was stationary on the carriageway as the occupants changed the wheel following a puncture.

As a result of the collision, a 26-year-old man from Cambridgeshire, sustained serious injuries and despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 67-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or either vehicle prior to the incident.