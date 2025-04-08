Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

James Wilson admits being in charge of a motor vehicle while drunk

A man who had two empty bottles of whisky and a half empty bottle of rum in his car has kept his licence – after being given 10 points on his licence.

James Wilson, 39, was approached by officers in Tesco car park, in Cromwell Road, Wisbech, on the evening of 8 October after a member of the public reported he had blocked them from leaving.

He ran and was arrested after a short foot chase.

Some of the items found in Wilson's car

Wilson was found to be more than double the legal limit and had two empty bottles of Jack Daniels, a half empty bottle of Captain Morgans, and a flask containing alcohol in his car.

Wilson, of Church Road, Wisbech, was fined £200 and had ten points added to his licence after admitting being in charge of a motor vehicle while drunk at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (1 April).

PC Jude Easter, who investigated, said: “Wilson has been given a second chance by the courts, but if he is found committing further driving offences, he could face being banned from driving.

“Thanks to the member of the public who called us with their concerns as we were able to arrest Wilson before he could cause harm to himself or other road users.”