Cambridgeshire man charged after malicious messages sent to deputy Labour Party leader Angela Rayner

Angela Rayner.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that Benjamin Iliffe (36) of Slade Way, Chatteris has been charged with malicious communications and possession of cannabis.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear before Huntingdon Magistrates Court later today (October 28).

As part of the same investigation, GMP arrested a 52-year-old man in Halifax yesterday (October 27) on suspicion of malicious communications and South Yorkshire Police, this morning arrested a 70-year-old man for the same offence.

Mrs Rayner has cancelled her constituency surgeries in recent weeks amid concerns for her safety after an increase in abuse and death threats she says that she has received.

Police have not confirmed the identity of Mrs Rayner, however, on Twitter she thanked GMP for their efforts after the arrest of the 52-year-old man from Halifax was published.

A spokesperson for GMP said: “One man has been charged and an additional arrest has been made in relation to a police investigation into multiple reports of threatening and abusive phone calls, emails and letters towards a woman in Ashton-under-Lyne.

“Yesterday (Wednesday 27 October) officers from GMP attended an address in Halifax and arrested a 52-year-old man.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries. His arrest relates to abusive phone calls received on Friday 15 October.

“An additional arrest was made this morning (28 October) in conjunction with South Yorkshire Police. A 70-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of malicious communication and he remains in custody for questioning.

“His arrest relates to abusive e-mails received on Saturday 16 October.

“In conjunction with the investigation, police in Cambridgeshire have also charged one man. Benjamin Iliffe (24/05/1985) of Slade Way, Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, has been charged with malicious communications and possession of cannabis.

“He has been remanded into custody and will appear before Huntingdon Magistrates Court later today.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and GMP continues to work in partnership with Cambridgeshire Constabulary and South Yorkshire Police.

“Anyone with information should contact police via 101 or our LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk quoting Operation Octant. Alternatively details can be passed via the anonymous charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.