Cambridgeshire man banned from roads after being caught almost four times over drink drive limit

A man has been banned from driving after being caught almost four times over the drink-drive limit.

Police said Daniel Routh put lives at risk when he got behind the wheel of his Lexus earlier this year.

Officers spotted Routh sat in his black Lexus facing oncoming traffic on Edison Bell Way in Huntingdon, just after 2pm on 16 August.

Routh is arrested

The 50-year-old was too intoxicated to be able to provide a breath sample at the roadside. He was arrested and taken into custody where, at 3.45pm, he blew 131 microgrammes, almost four times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court, Routh, of St Peter’s Road, St Albans, was given a 12 month community order and must carry out 120 hours unpaid work after pleading guilty to drink driving. He was also disqualified from driving for two years and eight months.

PC Alan Stanford, from the Road Policing Team, said: “Routh was so intoxicated that he was barely able to stand or hold a conversation, let alone drive a car.

“There is absolutely no excuse for drink driving. It puts the lives of other road users at risk.

“This sentence now means he’ll be off the road for some time, and we hope he reflects on the seriousness of his actions and gets the help and support he needs."