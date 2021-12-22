Cambridgeshire man arrested on suspicion of causing death while driving while unfit through drink or drugs after mum killed in collision

Nicola Frost

Nicola Frost, 40, died following the collision involving her Suzuki Ignis and a Mercedes Sprinter van on the A120 near Harwich, Essex at around 6.45am on Saturday 11 December.

In a statement, her family said: “On the morning of Saturday, 11 December 2021, our darling Nicola was tragically taken from us in a collision on the A120 whilst on her way to work.

“She was a devoted wife to Michael, and a loving, adoring mum to her beloved Richard and Rhianna. Nicola was always there whenever anyone needed her and was a loyal and supportive friend to many.

“Nicola was passionate about her work as a Healthcare Assistant and to those that she lovingly cared for.

“Home was where Nicola’s heart was and her children were her life. She was extremely proud of her children’s achievements and they continue to be her greatest legacy.

“She will be greatly missed by all that had the privilege of knowing her.

“The family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and best wishes but would like their privacy to be respected at this tragic time.”