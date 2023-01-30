Cambridgeshire man arrested for indecently exposing himself to three children
Police released an e-fit image of the man to try and trace his whereabouts.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure in Huntingdon.
At around 8.10am on Monday, January 9, three young children were walking along the footpath behind Percy Green Place, in Stukeley Meadows, when a man exposed himself to them.
Police had earlier released an e-fit image to try and trace the man, who is now in custody.
PC Matthew Smith said: “This incident saw three children left shocked and distressed."
Anyone with information has been asked to report it through the force website with reference 35/2017/23. Anyone without internet access should call 101.