A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure in Huntingdon.

At around 8.10am on Monday, January 9, three young children were walking along the footpath behind Percy Green Place, in Stukeley Meadows, when a man exposed himself to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police had earlier released an e-fit image to try and trace the man, who is now in custody.

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man.

PC Matthew Smith said: “This incident saw three children left shocked and distressed."