Cambridgeshire drug dealer who recorded himself inside cannabis factory jailed

A drug dealer who recorded a video of himself in a cannabis factory has been jailed for more than three years.

Matthew Sharman, 23, was arrested when officers conducted a warrant at a caravan he was staying at in Stow Road, Wisbech, on 24 April.

Officers found three mobile phones in the caravan. Sharman denied they belonged to him, despite the devices being logged into social media platforms in his name.

They also discovered a machete, a samurai sword and a black handled knife.

Matthew Sharman.

Further analysis of the phones uncovered messages consistent with drug dealing and Snapchat videos of Sharman in a cannabis factory.

Audio recordings of him discussing drying cannabis and cocaine prices were also identified.

Sharman, of Southwell Close, March, admitted being concerned in offering to supply cocaine, concerned in the supply of LSD, concerned in the supply of a class A drug, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and producing cannabis.

On Friday (8 August) at Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for three years and one month.

Det Sgt Mark Hodgson said: “Sharman left highly incriminating evidence on his mobile phones, giving him little choice but to admit the offences.

“It’s baffling why he thought it would be a good idea to film himself in a cannabis factory. Those that supply drugs often boast about their achievements and what they can do to enhance their standing within the criminal world. Sharman’s ego became his downfall.

“Drug dealers have little thought surrounding the consequences for others, impacting those most vulnerable in society, and causing misery for our communities due to associated crime.

“We’re working hard to tackle drug dealing across Cambridgeshire as we aim to make the county even safer.”