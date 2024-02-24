Cambridgeshire drug dealer jailed - after driver was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver not wearing a seatbelt led to a drug dealer being caught with about £1,000-worth of drugs.

Jordan Sharpin, 23, was a passenger in a black Vauxhall Astra which officers stopped after noticing the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. On speaking to the driver officers smelt cannabis and carried out searches.

Sharpin, along with the two other men in the car, had no drugs on them but a search of the car uncovered a cannabis grinder, scales, silver foil, two bags of cannabis and a small tub of cocaine.

About £290 in cash and a mobile phone with messages from Sharpin relating to drug dealing were also seized.

The incident happened on March 8, 2022 at the Cromwell Retail Park in Wisbech.

Sharpin admitted the drugs were his, including cocaine thought to be worth between £450 and £750, and cannabis worth about £540.

On Tuesday (20 February), at Cambridge Crown Court, Sharpin, of Small Lode, Upwell, Norfolk, was jailed for two years and four months having pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply both cocaine and cannabis.

DC Lee Lombardo said: “One thing led to another in this case, with a simple seatbelt offence uncovering a large stash of class A and B drugs.

“Drugs blight lives and communities so I am delighted we have taken another drug dealer off the streets of Cambridgeshire and helped to put him behind bars.”