A drug dealer who was caught after police carried out a morning raid at his home has avoided jail.

Dylan Stanton (22) was told he was being given a chance by Recorder Boyle at Peterborough Crown Court – and that he would not be given another one, after admitting a number of offences.

The court was told police carried out a search warrant at his home in Pitfall Close, Huntingdon at 7.30am on January 13 .

Court news

Richard White, prosecuting, said: “Cannabis pouches were found, as were a packet of scales.

“Some cocaine was also found, as were two iPhones with messages related to drugs.

"Police also found £2,020 of cash under the bead, a Rolex watch and a fairly high valued ring.”

Mr White said messages had indicated Stanton was selling to users, and there was also ‘some element of wholesaling.’

Martin McCarthy, defending, said Stanton had entered a guilty plea ‘as soon as he could have.’;

He said: “He does see a future away from dealing cannabis. He is employed in the landscaping business, and is now free from cannabis. He has support from his partner and his family.”

Recorder Boyle, sentencing, said reports showed there was a low risk of re-offending in Stanton’s case, and imposed a suspended sentence.

He said: “These are serious matters. The strength of cannabis is not the stuff of 1970s dinner parties. This court sees the damage it causes, particularly to young people.”

Addressing Stanton, he said: “I am giving you a chance. I hope you take it. It is the only one you are going to get.”

Stanton pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply, possessing or acquiring stolen goods, and possession of cocaine.

He was given a 10 month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, and take part in 15 days of a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.