Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian died after being struck by a car on the M11 on Friday (8 April).

The incident happened at just after 8.30pm between junctions 11 and 12.

Emergency services attended but the pedestrian, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

A Wisbech man has been arrested following the incident

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Wisbech, was arrested on suspicion of causing death through careless driving. He has since been released under investigation.

Sergeant Ian Manley, said: “This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts go out to this man’s family and friends.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident and who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it.”