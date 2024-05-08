Cambridgeshire drink driver who crashed into parked car banned from roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman from Chatteris who crashed into a parked car after nearly causing a head on collision has been banned from the roads for nearly two years.

On the evening of 26 March, a member of the public called 999 to report concerns for the driver of a red Chevrolet.

They had seen the car the almost collide with a metal barrier on the A141, Manea Road, drive on the grass verge numerous times, stall a number of times and almost cause a head-on collision with a van before crashing into a parked Ford Kuga in West Park Street.

Officers found the car in London Road and spoke with the driver, Julie Wool, 56, who was swaying back and forth and struggling to keep her eyes open.

She was arrested after a roadside breath test gave a reading of 133, almost four times the legal limit of 35.

After giving an evidential reading of 87 in custody, Wool, of London Road, Chatteris, was charged with drink driving. Which she admitted at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (1 May), and was fined £200 and disqualified from driving for one year and ten months.

PC Thomas Harrod, who investigated, described drink driving as ‘selfish’ and urged people not to get behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs.

PC Harrod said: “I would like to thank the member of public who called us when they noticed Wool’s concerning behaviour and allowed us to locate her before any further damage could be caused.

“There is no excuse when it comes to drink driving, if you are going to have a drink please arrange alternative transport. Getting behind the wheel under the influence of drink or drugs is selfish and puts lives at risk.”