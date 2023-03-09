Police have made a two further arrests in connection with a stabbing in Wisbech in January.

Officers were called at 6.33am on 10 January with reports that Eliza Bibby’s body had been found at her home in Beechwood Road. A post mortem revealed she had died from stab wounds.

A 47-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Wisbech, were arrested on the morning of Wednesday, March 8, on suspicion of murder.

More arrests have been made

They remain in custody at March police station today (March 9) after detectives were given an extension to continue questioning them.

Officers have previously made three arrests in connection with Ms Bibby’s death.

A man in his 20s from Wisbech was arrested earlier in the month on suspicion of murder. He has since been released on bail, with restrictions, to appear at Thorpe Wood police station on 2 June.

A 45-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of the murder was found dead at HMP Peterborough on 25 January.

The man, of no fixed abode, had been arrested and bailed on suspicion of murdering the 47-year-old but remanded in custody in connection with unrelated allegations.

A 42-year-old woman from Wisbech has also been arrested and bailed on suspicion of murder, but remanded in custody in connection with unrelated allegations.

Detectives are still appealing for information in relation to the death