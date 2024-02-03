Cambridgeshire detective sacked after 'behaving in deplorable way' towards women

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A police detective has been dismissed following a misconduct hearing.

Detective Sergeant Mike Barnshaw, was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Honesty and Integrity, Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Equality and Diversity, Orders and Instructions and Discreditable Conduct at a two-week hearing at the Holiday Inn Peterborough West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridgeshire’s Deputy Chief Constable Jane Gyford said: “This was an extremely distressing case for the women involved and they’ve shown incredible fortitude and courage in supporting the misconduct proceedings.

Cambridgeshire Police

“Former DS Barnshaw behaved in a deplorable manner towards these women, carrying out acts which were intentional and repeated.

“Former DS Barnshaw’s actions threatened to discredit the police service and undermine the public’s trust that the vast majority of officers work extremely hard to build.