Cambridgeshire cocaine dealer jailed after police find drug dealing phones at his home
A Huntingdon drug dealer has been jailed for three years.
While searching Shoaib Mohammed’s home in Swallowbush Road, Huntington, for a separate matter in December 2019, officers found a mobile phone belonging to him which had been used to deal drugs between 2017 and 2019.
Another property he was occupying was searched in August 2020 where officers found another mobile phone under his mattress once again linking him to dealing drugs.
Mohammed (22) pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, driving without a licence and insurance, driving while disqualified as well as dangerous driving and failing to stop.
He has been disqualified from driving for two years and was jailed for three years.
Detective Constable Tom Corbett said: “Mohammed has been dealing drugs across Huntingdon for a considerable time. Drugs and drug dealing bring misery to communities as well as other crimes often including violence.”