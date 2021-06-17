Cambridgeshire centre for sexual violence victims praised following inspection

Managed by Mountain Healthcare Ltd, The Elms offers a comprehensive service for adults and children in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough who have experienced sexual violence or sexual abuse.

Individuals are offered guidance, a medical assessment/treatment, a forensic examination, and the opportunity of aftercare referrals for support services. These services are offered based on the individual needs of the client, who can choose to use as much or as little of their service as they wish.

Victims are able to access support from The Elms by referral from the police or via self-referral.

Manager of The Elms Rachel Matheson with T/DCI Sherrie Nash from the Rape Investigation team and police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston

The service is jointly funded by Cambridgeshire Constabulary and NHS England and supported by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough which fund wrap-around support services.

Police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston said: “I am thrilled with the results of the recent CQC report - it reflects the caring, dedicated and passionate team that are working in The Elms. The service is unique in that it is co-located with the police which offers a seamless pathway for those who decide to seek a criminal justice outcome.”

Rachel Matheson, The Elms manager, said: “For the service to be praised so heavily in our most recent CQC report has been outstanding. We pride ourselves on providing a high quality, inclusive and holistic service for survivors of sexual violence and sexual abuse.

“In April and May of this year we have supported 28 adults and 22 children or young people in a Covid-safe way. I want to reassure anyone who has experienced sexual violence that we are open and here to help.”