Cambridgeshire burglar jailed after being caught on motion activated CCTV

A burglar who was captured on CCTV breaking into a property in a Cambridgeshire village has been jailed for more than a year.

Shane Smith, 34, forced his way into the house in Rogers Close, Elsworth, shortly after 4.30pm on 17 September.

JAILED: Shane Smith

He searched the property, stealing a jar full of change and a rucksack containing a passport and about €400 in cash.

However, the property had motion detecting cameras fitted inside that captured clear still images of Smith.

When Smith, of Haden Way, Willingham, was arrested a shirt and a coat were seized that matched those he was seen wearing in the CCTV images.

On Tuesday (13 November) at Cambridge Crown Court he was sentenced to a year and three months in prison, having pleaded guilty to burglary at a previous hearing.

Shane Smith captured on the property's CCTV

DC Stuart Webling said: “Tackling burglary is a force priority as we know the significant impact it can have on victims.

“This case shows how effective home security measures can be. The stills captured in the victim’s property were vital in bringing Smith to justice.”