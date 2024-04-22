Call for action to catch graffiti taggers that have struck across Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A councillor has led a call for action to tackle graffiti taggers who have struck across Peterborough.

One particular tag has recently appeared across the city – from Werrington to Woodston – appearing on walls, lamp-posts, bus stops and bridges.

The tag – which is often circular in shape (but has also been seen in a rectangle) with two circular ‘eyes’ inside has been described as looking like a motorbike helmet.

After vandals struck in the Ortons last week, one city councillor has now called on the council and police to take action to track down those responsible.

Orton Waterville ward councillor Julie Stevenson said: “Identical sets of graffiti appeared on street furniture throughout Orton and other locations across the city over last weekend. It is hard to believe this is the work of one person acting alone as there is so much of it.

"There is CCTV in many locations across the city and I call on the council and the police to work together to analyse this and find those responsible. The clean-up is going to be expensive as a time when we're all still reeling from the eye-watering increases in council tax."

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said there had been an increase in graffiti tagging across the city in recent weeks and months – with the circular tag particularly prevalent.

The spokesperson said: “We will remove or paint over the tag when it is reported to us. We would urge anyone with information to do this.”

A police spokesperson said they would only take action against graffiti taggers if the graffiti was offensive.

The council website on graffiti says reported tags will be cleared within 24 hours if it if offensive, or within three days if it is not.

However, the site also adds: “Aragon prioritises removal of offensive graffiti on underpasses and skate parks. Where non-offensive graffiti is widespread throughout a location, it may not be feasible to remove items in the short term. The location may be logged as an area for future project investment for clearing / painting in full instead.”