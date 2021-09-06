Call for action as residents say Peterborough footpath is becoming a ‘no go area’

The riverside path, by the level crossing at the bottom of Wharf Road, has been popular with dog walkers, runners and cyclists - but residents say anti-social behaviour, including drug dealing and misuse, have almost made it a no go area.

One resident, who asked not to be named, took pictures of needles and other drug paraphernalia found in woods that run by the path.

He said; “The area at the bottom of Wharf Road and across the railway track is a health hazard and a ‘NO GO’ zone.

Items associated with drug use found near the path

Recent reports and sightings of knife crime, drug dealing and drug taking in the Road, on the footpath next to the river and in the woods have been reported to the police and council, but the remnants are left for all to see.

Please watch your children, pets and where you walk.”

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, he also said that there had been an increase in crime in the area in recent weeks, with items stolen from gardens, cars and garages.

On Facebook, Cambridgeshire police posted pictures of officers patrolling in the area.

In the post they said: “Further patrols in uniform and plain clothes have taken place again in the Woodston area by the NPTSouth team and will continue over the coming weeks.

“Many engagements have taken place which were mainly positive but some negative of course from those not wanting to see us and have their days spoilt!”

Councillor Andy Coles, ward councillor for Fletton and Woodston, said work was ongoing to tackle the issues.

He said; “I’ve been working behind the scenes with police and council officers to get some concentrated action to deal with the open drug dealing and use in parts of Woodston.

“I’m hopeful that a combination of police investigative work and support from the council and other specialists in drug addiction will get this under control, but it is a persistent nuisance.

“I’ve been campaigning for some time to clear dangerous drug waste from public areas in Woodston, and we’ve seen significant improvements in some areas, but the problem pops up again and again - and will always return while there are addicts in the area and an illegal supply network.

“The pandemic hasn’t helped the situation, as many police and council staff were diverted away from their normal duties, but now as things get back to normal I expect the professionals to deal with the short term issues of dealers and addicts gathering in particular areas. Over the longer term I will be keeping a close watch on how the professionals respond to the many legitimate community concerns about drug use in Woodston.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information about drug dealing to help stop this by reporting what they know to police.”

Anyone with information about the drug and anti social behaviour issues in the area should contact police by visiting https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report