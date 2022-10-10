Burglar who was fought off by brave 94-year-old man jailed after DNA found on victim's walking stick

A burglar who was fought off by a brave 94-year-old man using his walking stick has been jailed – after DNA was found on that stick.

Georgel Cimbala, 34, of Winsover Road, Spalding, was attempting to burgle a home in The Parkway, Spalding, when he was confronted by the elderly resident on June 18.

The 94-year-old victim used the walking stick to fight off Cimbala. This brave act meant that the stick would later prove instrumental in the conviction of the intruder when it was later recovered and found to have Cimbala’s DNA on it.

Georgel Cimbala

CCTV was obtained, a public appeal for information issued, and Cimbala was identified as a suspect. He was arrested on July 7 and charged in the early hours of July 8.

He pleaded guilty to the offence which occurred on the 18 June. He was also sentenced in relation to a burglary attempt which occurred on the same date at Hawthorne Bank.

Cimbala, (34), of Winsover Road, Spalding, was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court to four years and two months in prison for burglary.