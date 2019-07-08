Burglar who raided Peterborough home bit victim on the arm after being recognised on the street

A burglar who raided a Peterborough home was later confronted by his victim thanks to her neighbour’s CCTV, a court heard.

Leon McPherson, of Axiom Avenue, Westwood, broke into the house in Eastfield Road between noon and 6.15pm on February 24.

Leon McPherson

The 47-year-old smashed a window to get inside but was captured on a neighbour’s CCTV in a nearby alleyway.

McPherson was seen on the footage to climb over the garden wall of the house before climbing back just over an hour later, loaded with bags of stolen items.

The family returned home to find their window smashed and their belongings strewn all over the floor.

Items totalling about £4,000 were stolen, including sentimental bracelets and necklaces, watches, a laptop, a Nintendo Switch, other electronic items, cameras and a large amount of camera equipment.

The victim’s purse was also stolen with her bank and ID cards inside.

The victim watched her neighbour’s CCTV and the following day she saw McPherson in the street, Peterborough Crown Court heard.

She followed him and attempted to take a picture of him on her phone, but McPherson tried to grab the phone.

A struggle ensued and McPherson pushed the victim to the ground and bit her on the arm in an attempt to get her to release her grip on the phone.

Police were called and McPherson was arrested. In interview he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

However, McPherson later admitted charges of burglary and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (July 4) where he was handed a total of two years and 234 days in prison.

DC Tom Hunt, who investigated, said: “It is almost beyond belief that McPherson burgled a family’s house and then, the following day, felt the need to attack a resident of that house as she, by pure chance, saw him in the street and confronted him.

“Burglary can have a devastating impact on victims, which is why tackling it is one of our priorities. We are working hard every day to bring suspects before the courts.”

Anyone with information about burglary should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

For online burglary prevention advice visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary