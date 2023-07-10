Bungling Peterborough burglar jailed after being caught on CCTV - when he claimed he was abroad

A bungling burglar who claimed he was abroad at the time of the offence was caught after a CCTV appeal showed him using the bank cards.

Milan Sivak, of Huntly Grove, Peterborough, targeted a ground floor flat in the city centre in the early hours of 12 January 2020.

The victim woke up at 8am that day and first became aware something wasn’t right when, 18 minutes later, he got a text from his bank saying one of his cards had just been used.

Milan Sivak was caught on CCTV. Photos: Cambs Police

The man then checked his flat for his rucksack - which contained his wallet, £250 in cash, sunglasses and other items – but it had disappeared.

He looked at banking activity on some other cards and discovered they had been used too.

Police were called and checked CCTV at the stores mentioned on the banking transactions, where images of Sivak, 24, and another man entering the shops were found.

Sivak was arrested but in police interview, claimed he was abroad at the time of the offences. He then gave a prepared statement denying any involvement and answered “no comment” to any further questions.

However, he was later charged with burglary and fraud by false representation. Sivak appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (5 July) where he was sentenced to a total of one year and 11 months behind bars.