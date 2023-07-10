News you can trust since 1948
Bungling Peterborough burglar jailed after being caught on CCTV - when he claimed he was abroad

“We work tirelessly to catch burglars and bring them before the courts.”
By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:19 BST

A bungling burglar who claimed he was abroad at the time of the offence was caught after a CCTV appeal showed him using the bank cards.

Milan Sivak, of Huntly Grove, Peterborough, targeted a ground floor flat in the city centre in the early hours of 12 January 2020.

The victim woke up at 8am that day and first became aware something wasn’t right when, 18 minutes later, he got a text from his bank saying one of his cards had just been used.

Milan Sivak was caught on CCTV. Photos: Cambs PoliceMilan Sivak was caught on CCTV. Photos: Cambs Police
The man then checked his flat for his rucksack - which contained his wallet, £250 in cash, sunglasses and other items – but it had disappeared.

He looked at banking activity on some other cards and discovered they had been used too.

Police were called and checked CCTV at the stores mentioned on the banking transactions, where images of Sivak, 24, and another man entering the shops were found.

Sivak was arrested but in police interview, claimed he was abroad at the time of the offences. He then gave a prepared statement denying any involvement and answered “no comment” to any further questions.

However, he was later charged with burglary and fraud by false representation. Sivak appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (5 July) where he was sentenced to a total of one year and 11 months behind bars.

DC Tessa Munro, who investigated, said: “Sivak stole from an innocent man in Peterborough while he slept and brazenly used his bank cards for his own gain. We work tirelessly to catch burglars and bring them before the courts.”