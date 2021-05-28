Brothers who ran ‘county lines’ drug network in Peterborough jailed

An intelligence-led investigation into the transportation of substantial amounts of class A drugs across four counties had been underway in Cambridgeshire for many months ahead of a strike in June last year (2020).

Officers from the northern Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) arrested 28-year-old Asad Dost in Paston Ridings on 27 June, followed by his younger brother, 26-year-old Aziz Dost, who was arrested shortly after at his then home in New England.

The brothers were known to be part of an organised crime group (OCG) known as the ‘AFG’ line operating across Peterborough, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Rutland, along with their accomplice, 50-year-old Jason Ockwell who was arrested later the same day in Park Road.

Asad Dost, Aziz Dost and Jason Ockwell EMN-210528-161537005

A significant amount of evidence was built up by the force’s Intelligence and Specialist Crime Department (ISCD) prior to the trio’s arrests, however several mobile phones and more than £27,800 of cocaine were found in June.

All three men were charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, which they admitted in court.

After being found to play a ‘significant role’ in the county line, the Dost brothers, both of Crabtree in Paston, were jailed for three-and-a-half years at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Thursday).

Ockwell, of no fixed address, was deemed to play a less significant role in the line and was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison in December last year, as well as being disqualified from driving for a year and four months.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested alongside the three men in June last year, however no further action is being taken against her.

DI Dave Taylor said: “This was a large-scale investigation which spanned many departments across our force, who all worked together to build up evidence against these three men and see them put behind bars.