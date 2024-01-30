Brothers jailed for attack at children's play centre in Cambridgeshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two brothers have been jailed for attacks which hospitalised three men in Wisbech – including one at a children’s play centre.

Riley and Bricy Upton, 24 and 21 respectively, carried out the first assault at a children’s play centre in Fen Road on 18 October last year.

Staff at the centre had intervened after the duo had become aggressive, but they attacked the employees, leaving one with gashes to the head and bruised ribs.

Riley (left) and Bricy (right) Upton

Then in the early hours of 4 November, the brothers were in Market Square when they approached and attacked a man unprovoked.

They kicked and punched him to the ground. The victim suffered bruising all over his face, chipped teeth and had to have stiches to his eye socket.

Following this the brothers bought alcohol from a fuel station in Lynn Road with a group of others.

They assaulted one of the men in the group, repeatedly punching, kicking and stamping on his head and body. The victim suffered a fractured jaw and severe cuts and bruising.

Officers arrested both the following day and charged them each with two counts of GBH with intent, assault by beating and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Both men, of Sealey’s Lane, Parson Drove, pleaded guilty and were sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (26 January) to six years in prison.

DS Lee Womack said: “These attacks were fuelled by a combination of alcohol and the brothers’ seemingly blasé attitude to violence.