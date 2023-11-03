Brazen Peterborough burglar arrested wearing jacket and shoes he stole

News you can trust since 1948
Daniel Peartree jailed for more than two years
By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 13:05 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 13:05 GMT
A man who was arrested by police wearing the designer jacket and shoes he’d stolen in a burglary has been jailed.

Daniel Peartree, 32, was arrested on 20 September after officers identified him from CCTV footage of a burglary at a home in Peterborough two weeks earlier.

The footage showed Peartree entering the house through a side door and leaving with a bag containing designer clothes, including jeans, jackets and trainers.

Daniel PeartreeDaniel Peartree
When officers arrested Peartree in Peterborough city centre, he was wearing the jacket and shoes.

Peartree, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary and four other offences of vehicle interference and was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court.

Detective Constable Matt Reed, who investigated, said: “Peartree was brazen enough to wear the items he’d stolen from the burglary.

“We know the devastating impact burglary can have on victims, which is why tackling it is a force priority.”