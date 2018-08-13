Brave shopper and staff member foil robbery at Cambridgeshire store

Have your say

A brave member of the public and a shop worker foiled an attempted robbery at the the weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted robbery at a store in Berkley Street, St Neots.

At about 9.35pm on Saturday (August 11) a man entered One Stop and tried to steal a bag of cash from a counter but was restrained by a worker and a member of the public.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to the member of the public who intervened.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/21807/18 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.