Boys arrested as police appeal for witnesses following spate of burglaries in Peterborough

Two boys have been arrested in connection with a spate of burglaries in Peterborough.

The 16-year-olds were arrested following a number of incidents in the Walton, Werrington, Milking Nook and Newborough areas of Peterborough.

Now police are appealing for witnesses.

Between 8.30pm on Saturday April 8 until 6.30am the following day, two men were seen trying doors of houses, car doors and searching sheds in the areas.

At an incident in Laws Close at around 6.20am, a man was seen attempting to climb through an open window but was disturbed by a dog.

Officers are asking people in the area to check home CCTV or video doorbells as they believe there may have been more incidents.

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact police via their web chat service quoting crime reference 35/26238/23, or call 101.