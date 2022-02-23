Boys aged 14 and 16 arrested after youngsters threatened with a hammer near Peterborough

The incident happened on Monday in the Station Road area of Whittlesey where a 16 year old male and 16 year old female were threatened.

Shortly after the incident, officers quickly located the suspects in the Coronation Avenue area where one was found in possession of a hammer and the other, who tried to run but quickly apprehended by officers, tried to discard a large knife.

Both were arrested and taken into custody and have been interviewed and released pending intervention from the Youth Offending Service.