Boys aged 14 and 15 arrested in connection with burglaries in Hampton and Orton
Two boys aged 14 and 15 have been arrested in connection with burglaries and thefts from vehicles in Hampton and Orton.
By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 1st April 2022, 2:29 pm
The younger boy was arrested on Tuesday morning (29 March), while the older boy was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.
Both boys have been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough on 26 April while further enquiries are carried out.