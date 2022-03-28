Boy (16) charged with having weapon in city after baton found

The 16-year-old boy from Peterborough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested by officers from the north Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) in Walton on Friday afternoon (25 March).

He has since been charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon, namely an extendable baton, in a public place.

He had been bailed and is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on 20 April.

The boy will appear in court next month