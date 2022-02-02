Boy (16) arrested as police officer seriously injured in incident in Whittlesey

There were reports of more than a dozen police cars attending the scene in the town, along with a number of ambulances.

One police officer suffered serious - but not life threatening - injuries in the incident, while another was also hurt. Both are currently at hospital receiving treatment.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were called at 12.30pm today by the ambulance service to reports of concern for a person in a house in Mansion Gardens, Whittlesey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at the scene