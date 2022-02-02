Boy (16) arrested as police officer seriously injured in incident in Whittlesey
A boy has been arrested after two police officers were injured in an incident in Whittlesey today.
There were reports of more than a dozen police cars attending the scene in the town, along with a number of ambulances.
One police officer suffered serious - but not life threatening - injuries in the incident, while another was also hurt. Both are currently at hospital receiving treatment.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were called at 12.30pm today by the ambulance service to reports of concern for a person in a house in Mansion Gardens, Whittlesey.
“Officers attended and a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH). He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.”