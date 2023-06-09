Boy (15) threatened with knife as he rode bike to school in Peterborough

A teenage boy was left shaken as he was robbed and threatened with a knife as he rode his bike to school in Peterborough.

Cahlan Mitchell (15) was cycling from his home in Fletton to Peterborough’s University Technical College in Park Crescent on Wednesday, June 7 when the robbery happened.

His bike, a red and black mountain bike, was stolen in the robbery, and his mum, Kim, said the lad was left shaken by the experience.

Cahlan and the stolen bike

Kim said: “He was riding to school at about 8.35am along London Road, near the TA centre, when he saw a man in front of him.

"The man told him to get off his bike – he said ‘I’ve got a knife. I’ll use it.'

"Cahlan said he thought he saw the man get something out of his pocket.”

Calhan handed over the bike to the man, who rode off.

Kim said: “He was Ok, but a bit shaken up at the time.

"He doesn’t want to ride to school any more, so is getting the bus.

"The bike itself was around £500, so not a cheap one.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The suspect is described as a white man, six foot, 25-35, slim with light brown hair and facial stubble.

“The stolen bike was a red and black mountain bike with “Tiger” written on it.”