Boy (14) seriously injured in attempted robbery

Police

Emergency services were called to Beaton Crescent just before 8pm yesterday (11 August) with reports a man had attempted to rob a group of teenagers.

A 14-year-old boy was struck in the back and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Lindsay Harbour said: “We would like to appeal to dog walkers and other members of the public who might’ve been in the area of ‘spider park’ or around Coneygear Road and might have seen something.”