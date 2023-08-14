News you can trust since 1948
Boy, 13, and teen, 19, charged over machete attack near Werrington's Three Horseshoes Pub

Man suffered serious injury in attack on the evening of Thursday, August 10
By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th Aug 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 15:58 BST

Two teenagers aged 13 and 19 have been charged after a man was attacked with a machete in Peterborough.The incident happened near to the Three Horseshoes pub, in Church Street, Werrington, at about 7pm on 10 August.

Cambridgeshire Police told this newspaper the victim was taken to hospital with a serious injury – but he has since been discharged.

The attack happened in Church Street, WerringtonThe attack happened in Church Street, Werrington
Today, the force said that Amer Sharara, 19, of South Parade, Peterborough, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article

He was due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 14 August.

A 13-year-old boy from Peterborough – who can’t be named for legal reasons – has been charged with possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in connection with the incident.

He has since been bailed to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on 6 September.