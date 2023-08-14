Two teenagers aged 13 and 19 have been charged after a man was attacked with a machete in Peterborough.The incident happened near to the Three Horseshoes pub, in Church Street, Werrington, at about 7pm on 10 August.

Cambridgeshire Police told this newspaper the victim was taken to hospital with a serious injury – but he has since been discharged.

The attack happened in Church Street, Werrington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, the force said that Amer Sharara, 19, of South Parade, Peterborough, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article

He was due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 14 August.

A 13-year-old boy from Peterborough – who can’t be named for legal reasons – has been charged with possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in connection with the incident.