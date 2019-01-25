Bourne pensioner died after being blown over by the wind in Tesco car park

Have your say

A pensioner died after she was blown over by the wind in a Tesco car park.

Jean Baggs (84), from Bourne, was at the supermarket in the town when the incident happened on October 12.

Jean was rushed to hospital, but sadly died after the accident

An inquest into her death heard that she had suffered head injuries after the wind blew her to the floor and she banged her head.

The court heard, she had breast cancer which had spread and this had left her frail.

An ambulance attended the scene and took her to hospital in Peterborough.

She died in the early hours of October 13.

The cause of death was a traumatic brain injury and metastatic breast cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and recurrent deep vein thrombosis.

Assistant coroner Murray Spittal said the death was as a result of the accident.