Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident at 9:50pm on Wednesday night (June 26).

Five people have now been arrested following the death of a man in his 30s in Bourne on Wednesday (June 26) night.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed on Friday morning (June 28) that a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Thursday (June 27), the force also arrested a 20-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy in connection with the innocent.

The scene at Wellhead Park off South Street, Bourne.

Officers were called to reports of an incident with a knife at The Well Head Fields, South Street, at around 9.50pm on Wednesday, 26 June.

Emergency services, including armed police, were deployed to the area where they found a man who later sadly died from his injuries at the scene.

All the people involved in this incident were known to each other.

The area has been secured and investigations into the incident are ongoing. Officers remained at the scene throughout Thursday in an attempt to piece together what happened on Wednesday night.

Members of the public were been told to expect to see officers in the area, but wanted to reassure the community they were taking the incident extremely seriously and were already pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.

Officers have asked members of the public to avoid the area as they carry out their investigations.

Lincolnshire Police are also appealing for information from potential witnesses to the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We are now appealing for information as we believe there were multiple witnesses to this incident.

“If you were in the area before or after the incident or have information you think can help us in our investigation, no matter how small, please get in touch.

“You can contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 and quoting the incident number 574 of Wednesday, 26 June.