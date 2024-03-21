Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bourne man who was part of a gang supplying ‘industrial’ amounts of class A drugs across the country has been jailed for six years.

Alexander Platts was one of six people jailed this week as part of a major operation which has seen 39 other individuals sentenced over the past 15 months for their involvement in the same or closely linked matters, with 37 of those individuals sentenced to a total of more than 360 years imprisonment.

The latest six to be sentenced included Platts, Christian Hargreaves, Jonathan Clarke, Callum Tyrrell, Mohammed Imran Khan and Lara Henry.

From top left to top right: Christian Hargreaves, Jonathan Clarke, Callum TyrrellFrom bottom left to bottom right: Mohammed Imran Khan, Alexander Platts

‘Kilos of cocaine imported into the UK’

Leicestershire Police said that evidence gathered by specialist officers at East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) showed that Hargreaves, was responsible for the importation of multiple kilograms of cocaine into the UK through the Netherlands, Belgium and France. Using the Encrochat platform, Hargreaves was also involved in the supply of cocaine into the East Midlands region, as well as the supply of heroin, predominantly working in conjunction with three others who have previously been sentenced as part of this investigation.

During police enforcement at his home in September 2020, Hargreaves was not located. Officers continued to investigate leading to his arrest three months later in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

Bourne man was courier

Platts was found to be a courier working exclusively on behalf of Hargreaves who would deliver class A drugs to customers and move cash derived from the supply of class A drugs.

Clarke, another Encrochat user, was found to be involved in the movement of multiple kilos of Class A drugs across the North West of England, with others who have previously been sentenced. When arrested at his home address in 2020, a loaded handgun with a bullet in the chamber was found concealed under Clarke’s bed.

Callum Tyrrell, a further Encrochat user and part of a core Leicestershire based group involved in the movement of industrial amounts of cocaine across the region, was also arrested in 2020. At the time of his arrest, large amounts of benzocaine, a common cutting agent used to adulterate cocaine, was located at his home address. It was clear from evidence obtained within the investigation that Tyrrell was responsible for storing and selling multiple kilograms of cocaine and keeping records in respect of criminal profits made. Tyrrell maintained his innocence throughout but was convicted by a jury following trial.

Further evidence recovered throughout the investigation also identified a number of individuals who were customers of the core Leicestershire based group, including Tyrrell, and who themselves were substantial commercial suppliers of Class A drugs in their own right.

One of these customers was identified as Khan who, having initially denied involvement in drug supply, ultimately accepted responsibility for supplying significant amounts of cocaine across the wider Leicestershire area.

A further customer was identified as Kane Farrell, 30, formerly of Durnford Road, Wigston, who has already been sentenced for his involvement. Farrell’s then-partner Lara Henry was also located at the address and telecommunications evidence implicated her in the supply of cocaine too, as well as knowledge and possession of the criminal property (cash).

‘Huge investigation’

Detective Sergeant Chris Sewell, from EMSOU, said: “This huge investigation has now seen a total of 45 individuals sentenced. The offending identified stretched across the UK and international boundaries, but data recovered from the Encrochat platform was used by officers to mount a successful prosecution highlighting the vast scale of the offending.

“Thank you to everyone who has been involved in this investigation and who has helped to bring this before the courts.

“We continue to act on information received in relation to drug offending and urge anyone with any information to report it to us so that we can take the action needed.

“You can report online at www.leics.police.uk or by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.

“If you are affected by drugs misuse and want support to make change, you can also contact Turning Point who offer a variety of treatment options and will support you. More information is available at https://www.turning-point.co.uk/ or by calling 0330 3036000.”

The sentences handed out at court:

Christian Hargreaves, 48, formerly of Raby Mere Road, Raby, Wirral, Merseyside, was sentenced to 17 years imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine and heroin) and fraudulent evasion of a prohibition (importation of cocaine into the UK).

Jonathan Clarke, 49, formerly of Vine Street, Salford, Greater Manchester, was sentenced to 14 years and three months imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine and heroin) and possession of a firearm (handgun) with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of ammunition.

Callum Tyrrell, 39, formerly of Cedar Avenue, Wigston, Leicestershire, was sentenced to 16 years and six months imprisonment after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs (cocaine).

Mohammed Imran Khan, 41, formerly of Upper Temple Walk, Leicester, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs (cocaine).

Alexander Platts, 56, formerly of West Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire, was sentenced to six years imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs (cocaine and heroin)