Boss of London drugs gang found dealing crack cocaine and heroin in Cambridgeshire jailed by Peterborough Crown Court

The boss of a London drugs gang, known as ‘Pepsi’, has been jailed for eight years after being caught dealing drugs out of a Cambridgeshire apartment.

Timothy Okunzuwa, also known as ‘Black Pepsi’, from Glebelands, Clissold Road, London, was found dealing crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin out of a woman’s apartment in Chesterton Road, Cambridge.

JAILED: Timothy Okunzuwa

On July 30, 2018, police attended the apartment after receiving reports of drug dealing. Okunzuwa, 30, was found inside with a man and two women, one of whom was the homeowner, Lakeia Smith.

Smith was found to have 57 wrapped packages inside her body, containing lumps of crack cocaine and six packages of heroin.

She claimed Okunzuwa had taken over her home along with his friend ‘White Pepsi,’ and had been using it as a drug dealing base. When asked to leave they threatened to stab her. She said she had been made to wrap cocaine for £20 a day.

Officers searched the house and found £480 of cash hidden under a sofa cushion, debt papers and a small amount of crack cocaine in a Nike bag and sleeping bag. A mobile phone containing drugs messages was also found.

Inside Okunzuwa’s car in Maltsters Way they found £20 cash, a hammer and a wrap of cocaine.

In total around £3,120 of crack cocaine and heroin was found.

At Peterborough Crown Court Okunzuwa pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to supply. However today, Tuesday January 15, at the same court, Okunzuwa was found guilty of charges of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin, and sentenced to eight years imprisonment.

Lakeia pleaded guilty and will be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Inspector Nick Skipworth said: “There is a significant demand for crack cocaine and heroin in Cambridge, and as a result the market is and remains attractive to county lines.

“The dealers are part of an exploitative pyramid model which nurtures violence and fear. Evidence suggests Okunzuwa was the boss of his line, and had power to treat people in cruel and manipulative ways. His capture was a result of a lot of hard work by our impact team officers and also the information we receive from the public.

“The sentence he received today reflects the position he held as a nasty county lines dealer.”