Boaters have in Peterborough have been left terrified to use Alwalton Lock due to a rise in anti-social behaviour at the spot along the River Nene, according to one resident.

A number of different issues have been reported to the Peterborough Telegraph including large gatherings of youths followed by damage to the lock, opening lock paddles causing water to rush through, litter, graffiti and even the life ring being stolen.

Photos sent to the PT show graffiti across the site, including on safety signs, the holder for the life ring and on a hedge row.

Examples of anti-social behaviour at Alwalton Lock. Photos: PT reader.

One resident said: “Boaters are petrified to go through this lock, the youths jump into the lock as boats are entering the lock, risking their own lives and boaters too.“My suggestion to the Environmental Agency would be a gated fence both sides of the lock, only allowing boaters access."