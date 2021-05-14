BMW driver avoids ban after being caught undercutting others, failing to use indicators and refusing to wait in traffic in Peterborough

Sheldon Hill (25) of Slate Barn Drove, Whittlesey, was driving his BMW M3 on The Serpentine in Hampton, Peterborough, when he was spotted by police on June 18 last year.

Officers said he was seen travelling at excessive speed when changing lanes, he was not using indicators and was undercutting other drivers before returning to the same lane he was originally in.

The officers also saw another driver was forced to hit the brakes to avoid a collision after Hill pulled out on a roundabout, and they also saw him refuse to wait in traffic - cutting across white lines to avoid waiting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093745009

Hill was also found to be driving with no insurance.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, after pleading guilty to driving with no insurance, and being found guilty of driving without due consideration for other road users.