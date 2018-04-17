Bins thrown onto Peterborough parkway putting lives at risk

Have your say

Yobs throwing wheelie bins off bridges over a Peterborough parkway are putting lives at risk, police have warned.

This morning four bins were thrown from a bridge onto the Fletton Parkway at 4.15am with one motorist having a narrow escape.

Now police are warning drivers about the actions of the yobs - and urging the culprits to stop before someone is seriously hurt.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 4.17am today with reports that four wheelie bins had been thrown from a pedestrian footbridge onto the Fletton Parkway (A1139) between Hampton and the A1.

"One of the bins hit a vehicle. No injuries were reported. The bins and debris were removed from the road."

Last year a number of motorists reported paint being thrown from a bridge onto vehicles on the Nene Parkway near Thorpe Wood.

And in October a brick was thrown from Rhubarb Bridge onto a car below.

No-one was hurt in any of the incidents.

The Police spokesman added: “This kind of action is completely irresponsible and puts lives at risk. Fortunately nobody was hurt during this incident, but it could have been a lot worse.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

