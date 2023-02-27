Bike thieves and overweight vans - the latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
February 15
Zehra Ebelhack (44) of Woburn Drive, Thorney
Guilty plea to speeding (42mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (40mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34. Disqualified from driving for six months
Sarfaraz Kosir (29) of Francis Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Brandon Louchiey (38) of Little Meadow, Bar Hill
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £311, victim surcharge £34. Six points on licence
Tadas Doveika (40) of Waterloo Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum weight
Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £153
Ghulam Fareed (53) of Norfolk Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £142, victim surcharge £34. DIsqualified from driving for six months
Peterborough Bazaar Ltd, of Royce Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum weight
Fined £14,000, victim surcharge £190, costs £335
Huseyin Yalbirdak (49) of Penniston Close, London
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum weight
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £50
Dawid Experts Services Ltd, of Eight Acre Lane, Colchester
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum weight
Fined £2,500, victim surcharge £1,000, costs £153
Mihai Ionescu (40) of Princes Street, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle on Lynton ROad
Fined £660, victim surcharge £60, costs £209
Timothy Sutcliffe (42) of Rowlinson Way, Cambridge
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. DIsqualified from driving for six months
February 17
Saladdin Cakir (30) of Whitwell, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85
Mark Hall (49) of Cobden Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £220
February 20
Hristo Beluhov (34) of Churchill Road, Wisbech
Guilty of speeding (61mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Kevin Broll (40) of Broadway, Farcet
Guilty of driving a vehicle when the condition was such that its use involved a danger of injury
Guilty of driving a vehicle where the vision of the driver was obscured
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £110. Three points on licence
Maria Hardiment (62) of William Nichols Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (53mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £138, victim surcharge £55, costs £110. THree points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Paul James (44) of Charlotte Way, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (67mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Jodie Kalina (32) of Glinton Road, Helpston
Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)
FIned £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Junaid Mahmood (21) of Huntly Grove, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £230, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Eight points on licence
Daniel Read (41) of Coronation Avenue, Deeping St Nicholas
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £40, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – defendant would lose job and accommodation with disqualification
Janet White (68) of Whitebarns, Buntingford
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver x2
Fined £292, victim surcharge £117, costs £110. Twelve points on licence
No totting disqualification – impact on family
Mahtab Askari (24) of Somerby Garth, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Eight points on licence
RIcky Bartlett (46) of Paddock Mill Court, Northampton
Guilty plea to speeding (92mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £507, victim surcharge £203, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for 28 days
Conco Balde (60) of Russell Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (74mph in a 60mph zone) x2
Guilty plea to speeding (76mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone) x2
Guilty plea to speeding (81mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £166, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Justin Whitehead (46) of Royce Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
February 23
