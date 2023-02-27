Bike thieves and overweight vans - the latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

February 15

Zehra Ebelhack (44) of Woburn Drive, Thorney

Guilty plea to speeding (42mph in a 30mph zone)

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to speeding (40mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34. Disqualified from driving for six months

Sarfaraz Kosir (29) of Francis Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Brandon Louchiey (38) of Little Meadow, Bar Hill

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £311, victim surcharge £34. Six points on licence

Tadas Doveika (40) of Waterloo Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum weight

Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £153

Ghulam Fareed (53) of Norfolk Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £142, victim surcharge £34. DIsqualified from driving for six months

Peterborough Bazaar Ltd, of Royce Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum weight

Fined £14,000, victim surcharge £190, costs £335

Huseyin Yalbirdak (49) of Penniston Close, London

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum weight

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £50

Dawid Experts Services Ltd, of Eight Acre Lane, Colchester

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum weight

Fined £2,500, victim surcharge £1,000, costs £153

Mihai Ionescu (40) of Princes Street, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle on Lynton ROad

Fined £660, victim surcharge £60, costs £209

Timothy Sutcliffe (42) of Rowlinson Way, Cambridge

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. DIsqualified from driving for six months

February 17

Saladdin Cakir (30) of Whitwell, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85

Mark Hall (49) of Cobden Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £220

February 20

Hristo Beluhov (34) of Churchill Road, Wisbech

Guilty of speeding (61mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Kevin Broll (40) of Broadway, Farcet

Guilty of driving a vehicle when the condition was such that its use involved a danger of injury

Guilty of driving a vehicle where the vision of the driver was obscured

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £110. Three points on licence

Maria Hardiment (62) of William Nichols Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (53mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £138, victim surcharge £55, costs £110. THree points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Paul James (44) of Charlotte Way, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (67mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Jodie Kalina (32) of Glinton Road, Helpston

Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)

FIned £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Junaid Mahmood (21) of Huntly Grove, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £230, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Eight points on licence

Daniel Read (41) of Coronation Avenue, Deeping St Nicholas

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £40, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – defendant would lose job and accommodation with disqualification

Janet White (68) of Whitebarns, Buntingford

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver x2

Fined £292, victim surcharge £117, costs £110. Twelve points on licence

No totting disqualification – impact on family

Mahtab Askari (24) of Somerby Garth, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Eight points on licence

RIcky Bartlett (46) of Paddock Mill Court, Northampton

Guilty plea to speeding (92mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £507, victim surcharge £203, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for 28 days

Conco Balde (60) of Russell Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (74mph in a 60mph zone) x2

Guilty plea to speeding (76mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone) x2

Guilty plea to speeding (81mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £166, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Justin Whitehead (46) of Royce Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

February 23

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance