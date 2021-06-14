Bernadette Walker trial: Jury selected as trial set to begin

Bernadette’s parents - Scott and Saraw Walker, both of Century Square in Millfield are standing trial - are both on trial in connection with the disappearence of Bernadette.

Scott Walker (50) is charged with murdering Bernadette on or after July 18 last year, and four counts of perverting the course of justice, while Sarah Walker (37) faces two counts of perverting the course of justice.

One count of perverting the course of justice faced by both defendants - and one by Scott Walker on his own - relates to the sending of massages between July 18 and September 12 from Bernadette’s phone to give the impression Bernadette was alive,

Bernadette Walker

One count faced by them both and one by Scott Walker on his own related to providing false information to police on July 21.

Scott Walker has pleaded not guilty to all five counts, and Sarah Walker has pleaded not guilty to the two counts.

The trial is taking place at Cambridge Crown Court, and this morning (Monday) a jury was selected. The trial is scheduled to last for more than a month. Mrs Justice Maura McGowan told the jury panel that the trial is likely to last until at least the third week of July.

A jury made up of 14 people was selected to start the trial - although this will be reduced to 12 shortly. The extra two were selected in case any issues arose at the beginning of the trial.

The initial jury has been made up of eight men and six woomen.

Bernadette (19) was last seen in July in Peterborough.

Bernadette’s body has not been found, but police believe she has been killed.