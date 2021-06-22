Bernadette Walker murder trial: Teen’s mum told friends of concern about what Scott Walker had said in the car

Bernadette Walker.

Sarah Walker was speaking to a friend online on July 24 last year when she raised the concerns, Cambridge Crown Court was told. Bernadette was last seen alive on July 18 when she was picked up by Scott Walker - known to her as dad but not her biological father - from her grandparents.

Scott Walker is charged with murdering Bernadette.

The court heard Sarah Walker sent the message at about 6pm on July 24. In the message she said: “I really think he (Scott Walker) said something to her in the car. Why would she even get in the car if she had no intention of coming home.”

She also raised concerns about Scott Walker’s behaviour to her boyfriend, Chris O’Connell.

In phone messages to Chris, she said: “I’m not 100 per cent convinced about what he said.”

She also spoke to a friend about how Scott Walker had acted when the friend had been to visit, with Sarah Walker saying he had showed emotion when the friend had arrived, but saying he had not shown the emotion during the rest of the week.

She said: “I still think there is something dodgy about the way he is behaving.

“I ain’t falling for a few fake tears.”

Yesterday (Monday) was a shorter court session than has been held in previous days during the trial, due to other commitments from people taking part in the trial, with a later start and an earlier finish - but the jury also heard there had been a potential sighting of Bernadette at the end of the week near the YMCA.

However, when Sarah Walker tried to contact the centre to see if Bernadette was staying there, she was told staff could not say anything due to confidentiality agreements.

Lisa Wilding QC also revealed more internet searches made by Sarah Walker in the week after Bernadette was last seen alive, including ‘can police trace a text message’, ‘can police trace a text to a location’, ‘finding where a text is sent from’, and ‘why haven’t the police found my child’.

The jury was also told that on the Friday - seven days after Bernadette was last seen - Sarah Walker texted and called Bernadette’s phone.

The court has already heard that the last time Bernadette’s phone was connected to the network was in the early hours of Monday, July 20. Her phone has not been recovered.

Scott Walker (50) of Century Square, Peterborough denies murder and four counts of perverting the course of justice.

Sarah Walker (37) of Century Square, Peterborough, denies two counts of perverting the course of justice. She has pleaded guilty to two counts of perverting the course of justice.