Bernadette Walker Murder Trial: Teen’s mum lied to friend about hearing conversation between Bernadette and her dad moments before she went missing, court told

Bernadette Walker EMN-200914-154112001 EMN-200914-154112001

Bernadette was last seen alive on July 18 when Scott Walker - known to Bernadette as ‘dad’ but not her biological father - picked her up from her grandparents.

Scott Walker is charged with murder and perverting the course of justice, while Bernadette’s mum is charged with perverting the course of justice. Bernadette has not been seen alive since July 18, and her body has not been found.

Yesterday (Wednesday) the court heard from Sarah Walker’s friend Amanda Pjetergjokaj.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Pjetergjokaj said Sarah Walker had been to visit her on July 20 - two days after Bernadette was last seen alive.

When asked if they had discussed Bernadette’s disappearance, she said they had.

She told the jury: “She said that Scott had wanted to pick Bernadette up from his parents, and then on the drive home she (Sarah Walker) had been listening to the conversation as Scott’s line was open - the phone was on his leg or the dashboard.

“She said Scott was saying how it (allegations he had abused Bernadette) was not true, and that they needed to tell Bernadette’s mum.

“Sarah said the phone fell off, and turned itself off for an hour. She tried to phone back, but could not get through.”

The court was then told Sarah Walker confessed to Ms Pjetergjokaj that she had not heard the conversation in the car - but Scott had told her to say she had.

Ms Pjetergjokaj told the court that when Sarah Walker visited her at home normally, Scott Walker would message Sarah Walker ‘constantly’ asking her how long she would be.

However, on July 20, he did not text at all.

During their meeting, Sarah Walker did receive a text message from Bernadette’s phone.

Ms Pjetergjokaj said that during their ‘catch up’ Sarah Walker had ‘behaved like normal Sarah, as if she truly believed Bernadette had her phone, and would come back.

Ms Pjetergjokaj said: “When I heard she had a message from Bernadette, I was relieved as I thought she was OK and would be coming home. It was a good feeling.”

She said that Sarah Walker had told her that she had not had any other contact from Bernadette since she was last seen.

Ms Pjetergjokaj said that she also had been told by Sarah Walker that Bernadette had her phone with her when she went to stay with her grandparents, and had been messaging her mum throughout the night.

The court has heard previously that data has shown that Bernadette’s phone was at the family home in Century Square that night - not with Bernadette.

The jury was also told that Sarah Walker had told Ms Pjetergjokaj that she had been assaulted by Scott Walker in 2019.

She said: “She said that had had an argument, and she had pushed his (motor)bike over. He had grabbed her by the throat and assaulted her.”

She told the court that Sarah Walker had sent her photos of bruises she had suffered as a result.

Ms Pjetergjokaj told the court that Sarah Walker had told her she had been afraid to report the incident.

The court also heard a statement from DC Victoria Major, who visited the Century Square house on September 11, to tell Sarah Walker that the investigation had been changed from a missing person investigation to a murder inquiry, and that Scott Walker had been arrested.

In her statement, DC Major said that Sarah Walker had started crying, and said a number of times that ‘it can’t be true.’

She said that Sarah Walker then went to the toilet, and she could hear her vomiting.

Bernadette Walker was last seen alive on July 18 when Scott Walker picked her up from her grandparents’ home. She had been to stay with her grandparents overnight after telling her mum Scott Walker had sexually abused her over a number of years.

It is alleged Scott Walker killed Bernadette after picking her up.

Scott Walker (51) of Century Square, Peterborough denies murder and four counts of perverting the course of justice.

Sarah Walker (38) of Century Square, Peterborough, denies two counts of perverting the course of justice. She has pleaded guilty to two counts of perverting the course of justice.