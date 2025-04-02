Beggar banned from retail park and supermarket in Peterborough after ignoring police warnings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He has been fined £50 after “persistently causing a nuisance.”

A beggar who ignored an official warning from police has been banned from a Peterborough retail park and supermarket for two years.

Nathan Young, 23, was given a community protection notice (CPN) last month.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said the condition were to “not enter Brotherhood Retail Park and Morrisons in Lincoln Road, Walton, or loiter, sleep and stay on the premises as he was reported to be persistently causing a nuisance.”

Nathan Young

They went on: “However, he was arrested by neighbourhood officers on 5 March for begging outside Morrisons, in Lincoln Road – a direct breach of the CPN.”

Young, of Charnwood Close, Fletton, Peterborough, was fined £50 after admitting two breaches of the CPN at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (24 March).

He was also given a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO), which bans him from:

• Entering the area of Brotherhood Retail Park, Peterborough

• Entering the area of Morrisons, in Lincoln Road, Walton – including the car park, petrol station, and adjacent areas of McDonald’s and Starbucks

• Begging in a public place

• Remaining within 15 metres of any cash machine in Peterborough, unless for the purpose of withdrawing money

• Placing any hat, bowl, bucket, sign, or other containers in front of or near him in such a manner as to attract passers-by to place money in it

• Causing any harassment, alarm, or distress in a public place

PC Albie Monteiro, from Peterborough’s northern neighbourhood policing team, said: “Begging and its associated anti-social behaviour is often reported to us by the community, and after Young ignored the warnings, further action had to be taken.

“These orders give us greater powers when it comes to tackling prolific offenders, and we will be able to arrest and put him before the courts with every breach.”

Anyone with information about Young breaching his CBO should contact police at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Those without internet access should call 101.