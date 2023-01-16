Two people have been bailed on suspicion of murder but remain in custody in connection with unrelated offences after the murder of Eliza Bibby in Wisbech.

Mrs Bibby was found dead in her home, on Beechwood Road, with multiple stab wounds last Tuesday (January 12).

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 45-year-old man, of no fixed address, and a 42-year-old woman, from Wisbech were arrested on suspicion of murder two days later and taken into custody in King's Lynn.

Police found a body inside a property on Beechwood Road. Photo: Adam Fairbrother.

DI Lee Martin said: “Enquiries are still ongoing, it has now been a week since this tragic incident and I continue to ask, if there is anyone with any information please contact us today.

"Anyone with information should report it online or via the web chat service and quote Operation Aerospace.”