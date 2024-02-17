News you can trust since 1948
Barber burglar avoids jail after being caught red handed in March

Robert Fitzjohn admitted offence
By Stephen Briggs
Published 16th Feb 2024, 15:02 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 15:14 GMT
A man who broke into a barber’s shop in March has been sentenced.

Robert Fitzjohn, 44, broke into the business in Market Place on the morning of 14 September last year.

But he was caught attempting to steal the till by the owner as he came to unlock the premises.

He was detained until police arrived.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday, Fitzjohn, of Deerfield Road, March, was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years, after previously admitting burglary.