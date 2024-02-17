Barber burglar avoids jail after being caught red handed in March
Robert Fitzjohn admitted offence
A man who broke into a barber’s shop in March has been sentenced.
Robert Fitzjohn, 44, broke into the business in Market Place on the morning of 14 September last year.
But he was caught attempting to steal the till by the owner as he came to unlock the premises.
He was detained until police arrived.
At Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday, Fitzjohn, of Deerfield Road, March, was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years, after previously admitting burglary.