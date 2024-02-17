Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who broke into a barber’s shop in March has been sentenced.

Robert Fitzjohn, 44, broke into the business in Market Place on the morning of 14 September last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he was caught attempting to steal the till by the owner as he came to unlock the premises.

Court news

He was detained until police arrived.