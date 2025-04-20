Ban for drink driver found asleep at traffic lights in Peterborough
A Peterborough drink driver who was found asleep at a traffic light junction has been handed a two-year ban.
Cambs Police said a member of the public called them around 2.30pm on 23 March after they noticed Marcin Gilas, 45, asleep at the traffic light junction of Whittlesey Road and Coneygree Road.
Officers arrived and he failed a roadside breath test and was taken into custody where he blew 92 – the legal limit being 35.
Gilas, of Church Street, Stanground, was fined £800 and banned from driving for two years after admitting the offence at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (11 April).
PC Walker-Grant, who investigated, said: “Getting behind the wheel while in that condition is extremely dangerous, and it is fortunate that no one was harmed.
“I would like to thank the individual who called us with their concerns, as we were able to swiftly arrest Gilas.”
The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.